Breaking Down Evercore: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Evercore (NYSE:EVR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $300.33, a high estimate of $339.00, and a low estimate of $252.00. This current average has decreased by 8.9% from the previous average price target of $329.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evercore by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $252.00 $281.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $281.00 $321.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $306.00 $400.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $319.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $318.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $319.00 $339.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Evercore's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evercore

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Insights: Evercore

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evercore's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.38% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Evercore adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

