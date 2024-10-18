Breaking Down Equifax: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Equifax (NYSE:EFX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $333.56, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $271.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.26% increase from the previous average price target of $297.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equifax is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $315.00 $300.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $375.00 $340.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Buy $360.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $380.00 $300.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $250.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $307.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Arthur Truslove Citigroup Raises Buy $304.00 $263.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equifax's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equifax's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Equifax

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equifax

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Equifax's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

