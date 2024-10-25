Breaking Down Ensign Group: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $165.0, with a high estimate of $168.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $150.75, the current average has increased by 9.45%.

The standing of Ensign Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $168.00 $165.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $167.00 $133.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ensign Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ensign Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ensign Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Ensign Group

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Ensign Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ensign Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.48% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Ensign Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

