Breaking Down Encompass Health: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $108.9, with a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.6% from the previous average price target of $104.11.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Encompass Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $116.00 $109.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $104.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $100.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $109.00 $113.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Encompass Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Encompass Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Encompass Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

