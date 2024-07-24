Breaking Down East West Bancorp: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $90.5, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.98% from the previous average price target of $89.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of East West Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $72.50 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $86.00 Elan Zanger Jefferies Lowers Buy $85.00 $94.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of East West Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into East West Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into East West Bancorp's Background

East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

Breaking Down East West Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: East West Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

