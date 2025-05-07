Breaking Down Dynavax Technologies: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.4, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 2.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Dynavax Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $31.00 $33.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $10.00 $12.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dynavax Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynavax Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dynavax Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dynavax Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dynavax Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Its current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications as a vaccine for the prevention of HEPLISAV-B (Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted), operates in the business segment of discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology plays a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B.

Key Indicators: Dynavax Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dynavax Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.56% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dynavax Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynavax Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynavax Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dynavax Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

