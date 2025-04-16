Breaking Down Dycom Industries: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $199.8, with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. Highlighting a 8.26% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $217.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dycom Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Sangita Jain |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $183.00|$201.00 | |Eric Luebchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $200.00|$215.00 | |Alex Rygiel |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Buy | $200.00|$234.00 | |Jackson Ader |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $201.00|$229.00 | |Frank Louthan |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $215.00|$210.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dycom Industries's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dycom Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dycom Industries: A Closer Look

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Dycom Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

