Breaking Down DuPont de Nemours: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $87.25, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 14.43% from the previous average price target of $76.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DuPont de Nemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $83.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $101.00 $78.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $70.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $83.00 $76.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $69.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $80.00 $73.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DuPont de Nemours's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which have evolved over time to enable a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

DuPont de Nemours's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, DuPont de Nemours faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.88% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

