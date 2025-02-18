Breaking Down DTE Energy: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.25, with a high estimate of $147.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.94% increase from the previous average price target of $130.50.

A clear picture of DTE Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $125.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $147.00 $137.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $129.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $128.00 $131.00

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, DTE Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

