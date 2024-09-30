Breaking Down Dover: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Dover (NYSE:DOV) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $203.4, with a high estimate of $219.00 and a low estimate of $193.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.46% increase from the previous average price target of $196.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Dover's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $193.00 $192.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $219.00 $208.00 Michael Halloran Baird Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00

About Dover

Dover is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dover

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dover displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

