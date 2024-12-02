Breaking Down Dollar Gen: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $87.88, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Highlighting a 12.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $101.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dollar Gen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $103.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $80.00 $90.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $97.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $105.00 $115.00 Brandon Fletcher Bernstein Announces Outperform $98.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $73.00 $91.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $85.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar Gen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Gen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dollar Gen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dollar Gen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar Gen analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Understanding the Numbers: Dollar Gen's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.