Breaking Down Distribution Solns Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 7.72% from the previous average price target of $36.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Distribution Solns Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 - Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Distribution Solns Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Distribution Solns Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Distribution Solns Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Distribution Solns Gr

Distribution Solutions Group Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It has three operating segments namely Lawson, TestEquity, and Gexpro Services, of which key revenue is derived from the TestEquity segment. The TestEquity segment is a distributor of test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits from its manufacturer partners supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries.

Breaking Down Distribution Solns Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Distribution Solns Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Distribution Solns Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Distribution Solns Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

