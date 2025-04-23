Breaking Down Devon Energy: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Devon Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.68, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A 6.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $48.63.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Devon Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $56.00|$54.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $41.00|$52.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $54.00|$55.00 | |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $40.00|$49.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $44.00|$46.00 | |Paul Cheng |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $35.00|$45.00 | |Nitin Kumar |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $46.00|$49.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $35.00|$41.00 | |Scott Gruber |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $43.00|$46.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $47.00|$51.00 | |Scott Gruber |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $46.00|$48.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $42.00|$48.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $46.00|$54.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $55.00|$54.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $52.00|$50.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $44.00|$42.00 | |Subash Chandra |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $44.00|$44.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $44.00|$43.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $54.00|$53.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Devon Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Devon Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DVN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.