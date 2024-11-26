Breaking Down Dave & Buster's Enter: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dave & Buster's Enter, presenting an average target of $55.25, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average represents a 8.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $60.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dave & Buster's Enter. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $51.00 $55.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $59.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $59.00 $63.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dave & Buster's Enter's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dave & Buster's Enter's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dave & Buster's Enter analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Understanding the Numbers: Dave & Buster's Enter's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, Dave & Buster's Enter faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLAY

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Gordon Haskett Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.