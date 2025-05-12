Breaking Down D-Wave Quantum: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.62, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 24.07% from the previous average price target of $8.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive D-Wave Quantum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $8.50 $8.50 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $10.00 $7.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $8.50 $8.50 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to D-Wave Quantum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of D-Wave Quantum's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into D-Wave Quantum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Understanding the Numbers: D-Wave Quantum's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: D-Wave Quantum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: D-Wave Quantum's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3727.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -376.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): D-Wave Quantum's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -69.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

