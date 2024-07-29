Breaking Down Crocs: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $162.0, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $152.56, the current average has increased by 6.19%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Crocs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $146.00 $148.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $160.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $170.00 $156.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $169.00 $167.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $158.00 $140.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $148.00 $124.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $156.00 $154.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $154.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Crocs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

