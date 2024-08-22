Breaking Down Crocs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crocs, revealing an average target of $165.67, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. This current average has increased by 5.07% from the previous average price target of $157.67.

The standing of Crocs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $163.00 $135.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Maintains Outperform $164.00 $164.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $164.00 $169.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $146.00 $148.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crocs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Crocs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Crocs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crocs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Crocs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

