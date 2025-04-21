Breaking Down Crescent Energy: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.33, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 12.61% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crescent Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tim Rezvan |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $14.00|$18.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $18.00|$23.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$21.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$18.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $17.00|$17.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $23.00|$22.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Crescent Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

