Breaking Down Coty: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Coty (NYSE:COTY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.56, a high estimate of $17.50, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 8.07% from the previous average price target of $14.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Olivia Tong B of A Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $16.50 $17.50 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $17.50 $17.50 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 45% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 13% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Financial Insights: Coty

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Coty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

