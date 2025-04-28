Breaking Down Corpay: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $396.83, with a high estimate of $445.00 and a low estimate of $339.00. This current average has increased by 0.55% from the previous average price target of $394.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corpay. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $339.00|$375.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $400.00|$440.00 | |John Davis |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $417.00|$434.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $400.00|$354.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $445.00|$415.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $380.00|$350.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Corpay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corpay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Corpay's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Corpay

Corpay Inc is a corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay their expenses. Its suite of modern payment solutions helps customers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Its reportable segments are; Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other. The group's geographic areas are the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Other.

Understanding the Numbers: Corpay's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Corpay showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corpay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corpay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corpay's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, Corpay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

