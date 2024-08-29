Breaking Down Cooper Companies: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cooper Companies, revealing an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Marking an increase of 4.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $112.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Cooper Companies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $118.00 Young Li Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $107.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cooper Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cooper Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the us. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the us contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the us, and controls 17% of the us IUD market.

Cooper Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

