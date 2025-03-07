Breaking Down Cooper Companies: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cooper Companies, presenting an average target of $109.4, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Experiencing a 6.81% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $117.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cooper Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $110.00 $120.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $107.00 $117.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cooper Companies's stock.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cooper Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cooper Companies analyst ratings.

Discovering Cooper Companies: A Closer Look

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the us. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the us contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the us, and controls 17% of the us IUD market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cooper Companies

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

