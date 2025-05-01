Breaking Down Conmed: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Conmed (NYSE:CNMD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $70.33, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 14.58% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Conmed by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $61.00 $91.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $55.00 $75.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $74.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $91.00 $97.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Conmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Conmed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Conmed's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Conmed

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The Company's products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and North America. Majority is revenue is from USA.

Understanding the Numbers: Conmed's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Conmed's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.78% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conmed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conmed's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Conmed's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

