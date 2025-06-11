Breaking Down Comerica: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.87, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.25%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Comerica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $47.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $57.00 $65.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $57.00 $66.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $68.00 $77.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $50.00 $65.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $67.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $52.00 $64.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Neutral $59.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $55.00 $63.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $67.00 $72.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Comerica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Comerica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comerica analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Comerica: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Comerica displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Underperform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CMA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.