Breaking Down Comerica: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|0
|4
|7
|4
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.87, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.25%.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The perception of Comerica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Scott Siefers
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$60.00
|$57.00
|David Chiaverini
|Jefferies
|Announces
|Underperform
|$47.00
|-
|Brandon King
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$57.00
|$65.00
|Ryan Nash
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$57.00
|$66.00
|Karl Shepard
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$75.00
|Christopher Mcgratty
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$68.00
|$77.00
|John Pancari
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$50.00
|$65.00
|Mike Mayo
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$55.00
|$67.00
|David George
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$75.00
|$80.00
|Anthony Elian
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$52.00
|$64.00
|Nicholas Holowko
|UBS
|Announces
|Neutral
|$59.00
|-
|Manan Gosalia
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$55.00
|$63.00
|Michael Rose
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$67.00
|$72.00
|Terry McEvoy
|Stephens & Co.
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$64.00
|$66.00
|Mike Mayo
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$67.00
|$70.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Comerica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into Comerica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Comerica analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Comerica
With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.
Comerica: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Comerica displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for CMA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2025
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|May 2025
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underperform
|Apr 2025
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for CMA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.