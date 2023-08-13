Breaking Down Coinbase's Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Every Investor Needs to Know

The recent release of Coinbase Global's(NASDAQ: COIN) second-quarter 2023 earnings report has sparked various reactions from investors. While the company outperformed expectations in some areas like revenue and earnings per share (EPS), the big crypto exchange also experienced declines in other important aspects.

These mixed results might be puzzling, especially considering the stock's impressive 130% year-to-date gain. To help investors make sense of it all, here are three key takeaways that shed light on Coinbase's position in the ever-changing cryptocurrency market.

Rebounding financial health

While the company posted another net loss due to its tight correlation with the underlying crypto market, it continues to exhibit financial resilience, boasting substantial capital and encouraging performance. By the end of the second quarter, Coinbase's balance sheet showcased a notable increase of $156 million from the previous quarter, totaling $5.5 billion in total resources.

As previously mentioned, Coinbase's profitability is highly correlated with the crypto economy, and with limited market growth in Q2, revenue from transaction fees naturally took a hit. However, Coinbase's strategic expansion of revenue streams has effectively offset this dependence. Diversifying revenue sources, including expanded institutional products, subscriptions and services, and innovative advanced trading offerings, has showcased its capacity to generate income beyond trading transaction fees. Notably, transaction revenue now constitutes just under 50% of the total revenue, a marked shift from its previous dominance at 95% a few years ago.

Efforts to minimize expenses have remained a priority, with cost-cutting measures leading to a significant 50% reduction year over year. Particularly encouraging are the consecutive quarters of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), reaching $194 million in Q2. This metric helps assess a company's cash-flow generation from its operations. With a streak of consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA following three-quarters of negative performance, this accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Coinbase's financial health, showcasing its revenue diversification and overall resiliency.

Long-term strategy

With a firm focus on innovation, the company aims to expand its product suite, lessening its reliance on crypto trading. On theearnings call Brian Armstrong, Coinbase's chief executive officer, emphasized this approach, stating, "A big focus for us over the next year is how we're going to be driving utility in crypto that goes beyond just trading." The crypto landscape has evolved significantly, and Armstong believes the next 10 years of crypto will revolve less around trading.

Coinbase is making strides in many areas to meet and facilitate this future. Most notable might be the unveiling of its Layer-2 blockchain, called Base, which was deployed on Aug. 9. This innovation is poised to streamline the onboarding process for new users and businesses seeking to harness the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Beyond technological advancements, Coinbase's influence is proliferating into the institutional realm. As evidenced by its involvement in pending Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications sponsored by Wall Street giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, Coinbase will benefit from immediate business prospects and the legitimization of cryptocurrencies thanks to adoption and interest from institutional money managers.

A looming regulation battle

We can't talk about Coinbase without discussing the company's legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A lawsuit, filed by the SEC in June, alleges that Coinbase engaged in unauthorized exchange activities, selling unregistered securities. The implications of this legal battle could disrupt Coinbase's business model significantly.

Despite the weight of these allegations, Coinbase maintains a stance of cautious optimism. Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, asserted the company's confidence in navigating this legal challenge, stating, "With respect to the litigation with the SEC, I want to be very clear, we do think we can win."

This sense of assurance stems from recent developments in the regulatory landscape, including the recent court case between the cryptocurrency XRP and the SEC in which a judge deemed XRP not a security under specific circumstances. Moreover, Coinbase is encouraged by recently introduced legislation in Congress, where landmark bills supporting cryptocurrency have passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and are now advancing to the Senate.

Recognizing that the current landscape in the U.S. is ambiguous, the company is strategically focusing on expanding its international presence, targeting regions with established regulatory guidelines. Coinbase's efforts in this arena involve intensifying operations in various countries and launching its own international derivative exchange.

Closing thoughts

While the most recent earnings may have been lackluster, Coinbase exhibited real stability, which is a testament to its significant progress. Just a year ago, the company posted a $1 billion net loss. But since then, much has changed. Coinbase has trimmed expenses, diversified revenue streams, expanded its product suite, launched international expansion strategies, and is playing an integral role in the growing institutional interest in crypto.

Looking ahead, company executives forecast the second half of 2023 to look much like the first half of the year. As such, this presents a prime opportunity to invest in a proven company while shares remain well below all-time highs.

Despite just two years of trading publicly, the reality is that Coinbase has been around for more than a decade and has proven its ability to navigate the constantly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The road ahead will likely be a winding one. Still, there is no denying Coinbase remains at the forefront of the crypto industry and is a no-brainer for investors looking for exposure to crypto's continued growth.

