Breaking Down Coherent: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Coherent (NYSE:COHR) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coherent, revealing an average target of $91.29, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A 11.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $102.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Coherent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $86.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $70.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $125.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $136.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $85.00 $115.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $91.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coherent. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coherent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Coherent's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Coherent Better

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Breaking Down Coherent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coherent's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coherent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

