Breaking Down Citigroup: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Citigroup (NYSE:C) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $70.17, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.19% increase from the previous average price target of $68.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Citigroup by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $71.00 $75.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $66.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $67.00 $65.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $62.00 $60.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $69.00 $66.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Citigroup's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citigroup analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Key Indicators: Citigroup's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Citigroup showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.62% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for C

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.