Breaking Down Cirrus Logic: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $101.75, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 11.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $115.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cirrus Logic by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $80.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $115.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $112.00 $140.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cirrus Logic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cirrus Logic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cirrus Logic's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cirrus Logic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Financial Milestones: Cirrus Logic's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Cirrus Logic's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

