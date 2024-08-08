Breaking Down Chewy: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.06, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.31, the current average has increased by 16.81%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Chewy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $16.00 Jonathan Elias Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $19.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $19.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $22.00 $16.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chewy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Chewy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Chewy Better

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

