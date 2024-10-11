Breaking Down Chemours: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Chemours (NYSE:CC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.25, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 14.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $29.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $35.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chemours's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Chemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chemours analyst ratings.

Delving into Chemours's Background

The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Breaking Down Chemours's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chemours faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.39% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemours's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, Chemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.