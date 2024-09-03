Breaking Down Chemours: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Chemours (NYSE:CC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chemours, presenting an average target of $25.14, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 14.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $30.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Neutral $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Chemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Chemours's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chemours analyst ratings.

Get to Know Chemours Better

The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: Chemours

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chemours faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.39% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Chemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 5.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

