Breaking Down CF Industries Holdings: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CF Industries Holdings, presenting an average target of $89.38, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.62% increase from the previous average price target of $83.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of CF Industries Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Mazahir Mammadli Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $77.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Maintains Underperform $83.00 $83.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Neutral $93.00 $76.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $88.00 $80.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CF Industries Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CF Industries Holdings's Background

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Financial Insights: CF Industries Holdings

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CF Industries Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

