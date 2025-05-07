Breaking Down Celanese: 20 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Celanese (NYSE:CE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 10 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.65, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 18.95% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Celanese among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $71.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $71.00 $76.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $55.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $46.00 $60.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $58.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $75.00 $85.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Maintains Overweight $76.00 $76.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $50.00 $77.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $59.00 $75.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $72.00 $88.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $84.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $92.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $46.00 $73.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $75.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $67.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celanese. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Celanese's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celanese

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Celanese's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.8% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

