Breaking Down Celanese: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Celanese (NYSE:CE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celanese and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $152.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average has decreased by 9.28% from the previous average price target of $167.55.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celanese is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $150.00 $180.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $135.00 $160.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $128.00 $137.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $167.00 $168.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $138.00 $142.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $170.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $180.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $180.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $130.00 $156.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $190.00

Delving into Celanese's Background

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Financial Insights: Celanese

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Celanese faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.15% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

