Breaking Down Carvana: 20 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $299.35, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.7% from the previous average price target of $283.20.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carvana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $240.00 $250.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $320.00 $277.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $252.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $260.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $280.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $250.00 $200.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $277.00 $195.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $330.00 $330.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carvana's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.8.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

