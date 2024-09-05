Breaking Down Carrier Global: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.2, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.37% from the previous average price target of $69.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Carrier Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $79.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $70.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $72.00 $55.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $74.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $64.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $64.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $74.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Carrier Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carrier Global analyst ratings.

Discovering Carrier Global: A Closer Look

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Carrier Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CARR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.