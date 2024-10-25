Breaking Down Carlisle Companies: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $497.75, a high estimate of $506.00, and a low estimate of $480.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $490.25, the current average has increased by 1.53%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Carlisle Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $500.00 $506.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $505.00 $480.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $506.00 $500.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $480.00 $475.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carlisle Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carlisle Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carlisle Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Carlisle Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlisle Companies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carlisle Companies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carlisle Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carlisle Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 49.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlisle Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Carlisle Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

