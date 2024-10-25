Breaking Down Capital One Finl: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $163.6, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a 5.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $155.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Capital One Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $158.00 $154.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $157.00 $156.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $163.00 $166.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Capital One Finl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

