Breaking Down Camping World Holdings: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.38, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.39% lower than the prior average price target of $22.25.

A clear picture of Camping World Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $28.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Camping World Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, Camping World Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

