Breaking Down Caesars Entertainment: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.67, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.14%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Caesars Entertainment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Negative $33.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Caesars Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Caesars Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Key Indicators: Caesars Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

