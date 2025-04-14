Breaking Down CACI International: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for CACI International (NYSE:CACI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $484.14, a high estimate of $536.00, and a low estimate of $438.00. Experiencing a 5.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $510.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CACI International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $475.00|$550.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $438.00|$480.00 | |Sheila Kahyaoglu |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $455.00|$520.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $480.00|$536.00 | |Matthew Akers |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $536.00|$503.00 | |Brian Gesuale |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $490.00|$475.00 | |Sheila Kahyaoglu |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $515.00|- |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CACI International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CACI International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Financial Milestones: CACI International's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CACI International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

