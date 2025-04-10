Breaking Down Brighthouse Finl: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 18.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $50.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Brighthouse Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $52.00|$59.00 | |Nigel Dally |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $41.00|$52.00 | |Wilma Burdis |Raymond James |Announces |Strong Buy | $72.00|- | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $59.00|$41.00 | |Ryan Krueger |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $66.00|$60.00 | |John Barnidge |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $60.00|$52.00 | |Suneet Kamath |Jefferies |Announces |Hold | $64.00|- | |Ryan Krueger |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $60.00|$48.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $85.00|$52.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $41.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Brighthouse Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Brighthouse Finl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brighthouse Finl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Brighthouse Finl

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, Run-off and Corporate and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Key Indicators: Brighthouse Finl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brighthouse Finl's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brighthouse Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 59.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brighthouse Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

