Breaking Down Boot Barn Holdings: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $160.83, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A decline of 11.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boot Barn Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $120.00|$133.00 | |Jeff Lick |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $100.00|- | |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $155.00|$190.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $200.00|$210.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $209.00|$200.00 | |Peter Keith |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $181.00|$179.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boot Barn Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Boot Barn Holdings: A Closer Look

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Financial Milestones: Boot Barn Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.87% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Boot Barn Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

