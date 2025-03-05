Breaking Down Boot Barn Holdings: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $191.5, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has increased by 2.9% from the previous average price target of $186.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boot Barn Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $155.00 $190.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $209.00 $200.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $181.00 $179.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Announces Overweight $190.00 - Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $192.00 $187.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $190.00 $185.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $188.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $155.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $188.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Boot Barn Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boot Barn Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Boot Barn Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boot Barn Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

