Breaking Down Blueprint Medicines: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $128.64, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 0.63% from the previous average price target of $127.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blueprint Medicines by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Judah Frommer |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$120.00 | |Michael Yee |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $135.00|- | |Louise Chen |Scotiabank |Announces |Sector Outperform| $150.00|- | |Reni Benjamin |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $125.00|$125.00 | |Reni Benjamin |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $125.00|$125.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $135.00|$135.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Brian Cheng |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $129.00|$126.00 | |Christopher Raymond |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $119.00|$109.00 | |Reni Benjamin |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $125.00|$125.00 | |David Nierengarten |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $124.00|$135.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $135.00|$135.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blueprint Medicines's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blueprint Medicines's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

Blueprint Medicines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 103.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, Blueprint Medicines faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

