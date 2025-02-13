Breaking Down Blueprint Medicines: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $129.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.16% increase from the previous average price target of $128.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Blueprint Medicines by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $129.00 $126.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $119.00 $109.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Lowers Outperform $124.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blueprint Medicines's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Blueprint Medicines's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Blueprint Medicines Better

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates includes AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis, BLU-808 a potential treatment for mast cell disorders, including chronic urticaria, sleep disruption and other related diseases. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as BLU-956, BLU-222 for treatment of breast cancer.

A Deep Dive into Blueprint Medicines's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blueprint Medicines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 126.61% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -43.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Blueprint Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

