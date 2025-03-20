Breaking Down Blue Owl Capital: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blue Owl Capital, presenting an average target of $27.78, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $26.71.

A clear picture of Blue Owl Capital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Overweight $29.00 - Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Buy $30.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP (Blue Owl Holdings) and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP (Blue Owl Carry). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Capital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.8% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

