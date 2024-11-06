Breaking Down BioNTech: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $126.94, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $91.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.15% from the previous average price target of $107.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BioNTech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Raises Buy $136.00 $97.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $113.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $93.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $95.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Neutral $131.00 $97.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $96.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $91.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $96.00 $90.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $91.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BioNTech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BioNTech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BioNTech's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

Discovering BioNTech: A Closer Look

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BioNTech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Redburn Partners Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.