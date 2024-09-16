Breaking Down Bentley Systems: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.6, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 2.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Bentley Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $61.00 $61.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $63.00 $63.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation and project, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. As of fiscal 2022, approximately 58% of revenue is derived from outside the U.S. (with 28% of revenue coming from EMEA and 18% coming from APAC as of fiscal 2022). Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Breaking Down Bentley Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bentley Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bentley Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bentley Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bentley Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

