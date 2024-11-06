Breaking Down Beam Therapeutics: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.8, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 4.4% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Beam Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Bienkowski Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $39.00 $27.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $24.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $69.00 $66.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beam Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Beam Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Beam Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Beam Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Beam Therapeutics analyst ratings.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing. The company's pipeline programs consist of BEAM-101, ESCAPE, BEAM-302, BEAM-301, and BEAM-201.

Beam Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Beam Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -773.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beam Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Beam Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BEAM

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BEAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.